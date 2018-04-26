David Gibson, a non-executive director of AIM-quoted insurance provider GBGI, acquired £280,000 of shares in the firm on Thursday. Gibson, who picked up the shares via his interest in Molokai Partners, bought 350,000 shares at a price of 80p per share. GBGI recorded an IFRS Gross Written Premium of approximately $195m for 2017 versus the $165m it posted for the same period in 2016. Top Director Buys GBGI Limited (GBGI) Director name: Mr David Arthur Gibson Amount purchased: 350,000 @ 80.00p ...

