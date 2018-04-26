London stocks shook off a sluggish start on Thursday to recover most of the previous day's losses as utilities rose as bond yields retreated and Wall Street rallied. The FTSE 100 gained 42.11 or 0.57% by the close to 7,421.43, while the pound was up 0.4% the euro at 1.1496 and fell, then rose, then fall to end flat against the greenback at 1.3927. Oil prices recovered the previous day's dip, with Brent crude up 0.5% at $74.41. Sterling gained against the euro as European Central Bank made no ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...