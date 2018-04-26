European stocks climbed higher as Mario Draghi sent the euro lower on Thursday afternoon, having been encouraged to a positive start by a positive Wall Street. At the close, the benchmark Stoxx 600 was up 0.94% points to finish at 383.75, alongside a gain of 0.63% to 12,500.47 for the German Dax, a jump of 0.7% to 5453.58 for the CAC 40 in Paris and 1% to 24,039.63 for Milan's benchmark. The euro slumped 0.38% against the dollar to 1.2115 after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi played ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...