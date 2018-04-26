Deutsche Bank's new chief executive Christian Sewing announced a series of "painful but regrettably unavoidable" job cuts as the German bank looked to scale back its corporate and investment banking operations. Deutsche Bank, which employs around 97,000 people around the globe, with about 40,000 of its employees working in its corporate and investment banking arm, let go of its previous chief executive, Paul Cryan, earlier in April after it posted an annual loss of 500m at the end of February. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...