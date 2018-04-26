Technavio market research analysts forecast the global pool cleaning machines market to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

The introduction of smart pool cleaning machines is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. The convenience and comfort, which automated products provide have gradually escalated their demand. Thus, the adoption and demand for smart pool cleaning machines is increasing. Many players provide automation systems with remote access through smartphones and other mobile computing devices. This also corresponds to high demand for smart pool cleaning machines.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the benefits associated with the use of pool cleaning machines as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global pool cleaning machines market:

Benefits associated with the use of pool cleaning machines

The fast-changing lifestyle and preference for convenience have led to the adoption of machines such as pool cleaning machines, which reduce human effort. One of the benefits associated with the use of pool cleaning machines is that pool cleaning machines scrub the surfaces of the pool efficiently. Besides, they can clean a variety of debris from the pool including leaves, twigs, algae, and numerous other particles. Most pool cleaning machines are very effective at cleaning debris, regardless of the volume or size of the particles. They can also clean the various crevices in the steps, walls or floor of the pool. This prevents debris build-up cause damage to the integrity of pool.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forretail goods and services, "Pool cleaning machines are very efficient at sanitizing the pool. The automatic pool cleaning machines are self-programmable with microprocessors, which allow them to navigate around the water by themselves. The robotic pool cleaners scrub the pool walls efficiently and help water to circulate the pool. These machines are durable and require low-maintenance."

Global pool cleaning machines market segmentation

This market research report segments the global pool cleaning machines market into the following products (robotic pool cleaners, suction pool cleaners, and pressure pool cleaners), end-users (commercial and residential), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 86% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global pool cleaning machines market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 41%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease to some extent by 2022. However, this region will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

