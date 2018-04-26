

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While President Donald Trump suffered a setback earlier in the day with Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, M.D., withdrawing his nomination to be Veterans Affairs Secretary, the president will have his choice as the new Secretary of State.



The Senate voted 57 to 42 on Thursday to confirm CIA Director Mike Pompeo's nomination as Secretary of State, replacing Rex Tillerson.



The vote largely came down along party lines, although six Democratic Senators and Independent Senator Angus King, I-King, voted in favor of Pompeo's confirmation.



Pompeo's confirmation was practically guaranteed after the Senate Foreign Relations Committee favorably reported his nomination to the full Senate for consideration on Monday.



Ahead of the vote, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., called Pompeo one of the most outstanding nominees for Secretary of State.



'I don't know of a person in the United States of America that could have more current knowledge about what is happening around the world in his current role,' Corker said.



'As we know, he already met with the North Koreans. We have known for some time that the C.I.A. has been our contact, our backchannel, with the North Koreans,' he added. 'He's the perfect person to come in at this time and lead those efforts diplomatically.'



Most Democrats opposed Pompeo's nomination due in part to comments the former congressman made attacking Muslims and homosexuals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX