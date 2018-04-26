Lubrizol Presents at the Annual Car Wash Show in Las Vegas

Highlighting API SN Plus in Educational Session





CLEVELAND, April 26, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engine Oil Additive business announces its plan to highlight additive solutions for API SN Plus and LSPI in GDI engines at this year's Car Wash Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Car Wash Show, held on May 26 - 28 by the International Carwash Association and Automotive Oil Change Association, is an opportunity for Lubrizol to share valuable insights in engine oil trends and additive solutions for challenges in today's modern, GDI engines.

Lubrizol leads the lubricant industry in the development of market-driven, chemically innovative additive technologies to create reliable, durable and sustainable engine lubricants. With advanced engine testing and oil formulation expertise, we go beyond the standard to identify and correct oil performance issues in new engine hardware. As a leading advocate for GDI-specific oils, Lubrizol has the experience to help our industry partners grow market share, strengthen customer relationships and increase profits during the transition.

To learn more about attending the show visit www.carwash.org (http://www.carwash.org/). The Lubrizol educational session will be presented by Chris Schmid, senior instructor for the Lubrizol Performance Institute, and is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 27. To view the presentation after the show, visit the members-only section of the www.carwash.org site or follow the link in The Carwash Show e-newsletter out later this week.

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader in combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline, and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Rebecca Appledorn

+1(440)347-8731

Website: www.lubrizol.com



