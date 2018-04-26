

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials company Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) on Thursday reported first-quarter revenues of 9.76 billion euros, down 1.8 percent from 9.94 billion euros last year.



The company said like-for-like sales rose 1.6 percent. The company said volumes dropped 0.5 percent, impacted by a c.2% negative calendar impact and unfavorable weather conditions.



CEO Pierre-André de Chalendar said, 'In the first quarter, the Group demonstrated its ability to raise sales prices amid ongoing raw material and energy cost inflation. Weather conditions and fewer working days distort the interpretation of our performance at the start of the year. Underlying trends nevertheless confirm the improvement of our markets in most of our countries in Europe, particularly France, as well as good momentum in North America and emerging countries.'



'For 2018 as a whole, we confirm our objective of a further like-for-like increase in operating income,' Chalendar said.



