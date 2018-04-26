Technavio's latest market research report on the global retinal drugs market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006576/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global retinal drugs market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global retinal drugs market will grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of retinal diseases is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The prevalence of retinal diseases such as wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, DME, RVO, and mCNV has been increasing significantly in developed and developing countries. AMD is the leading cause of visual disability in industrialized countries and third leading cause of visual disability across the globe. In 2017, approximately 185 million people around the world had MD, and this number is expected to increase to approximately 200 million by 2022. Nearly nine out of every ten cases of AMD-related severe vision loss results from wet AMD. It is estimated that every year, about 500,000 individuals are being diagnosed with wet AMD. In North America, approximately 200,000 new cases of wet AMD are being diagnosed every year. AMD is also the leading cause of visual impairment in older people of European ancestry.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of innovative therapies as one of the key emerging trends in the global retinal drugs market:

Development of innovative therapies

Many innovative technologies such as gene therapy, eye drops, stem cells, and radiation are being investigated for the treatment of retinal diseases. Combination therapies are increasingly gaining prominence for the treatment of retinal diseases. For instance, a combination of anti-VEGF and Ozurdex is now routinely being used for treating DME. Numerous companies are concentrating on developing combination therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

"The two major approaches currently being researched include combining anti-VEGF with anti-platelet-derived growth factor agents and combining anti-VEGF agents with drugs that work on the ANG-Tie2 pathway. Other approaches being researched include combining anti-VEGF agents with steroids or integrins," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research oninfectious and rare diseases

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global retinal drugs market segmentation

This market research report segments the global retinal drugs market into the following end-users (process industry and discrete industry) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas dominated the global retinal drugs market in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 53%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellness category for the entire month.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006576/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com