RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) Thursday reported first-quarter revenues rose 4.9 percent to 8.85 billion euros from 8.44 billion euros last year.



Like-for-like sales rose 2.2 percent for the quarter.



Concessions revenues increased 6.1 percent to 1.54 billion euros, airports climbing 11 percent. Contracting revenues rose 4.9 percent to 7.24 billion euros, with Vinci Energies increasing 12.8 percent. Vinci Immobilier declined 9.5 percent to 178 million.



