

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International Thursday announced that it will open its $960 million casino and entertainment complex MGM Springfield in New England on August 24, 2018.



'A testament to a decade of collaboration between the City of Springfield and MGM Resorts, MGM Springfield will pay tribute to the city's legacy and celebrate its bright future, while introducing a stellar array of hospitality and entertainment experiences that will attract guests from New England and beyond,' said Michael Mathis, President of MGM Springfield.



'We are incredibly proud to debut what we believe will become the region's premier entertainment destination and play a role in an exciting renaissance for Springfield.'



The boutique-style five-story hotel will feature 250 eclectic guestrooms, while the casino will feature an expansive 125,000-square-foot gaming floor with about 2,550 slot machines, 120 gaming tables, a poker room and high-limit VIP gaming area.



