Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Dispersing Agents Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of dispersing agents and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The dispersing agents market will witness a promising growth, owing to the growth of end-user industries," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, APAC is considered as one of the largest markets for dispersing agents in terms of both volume and revenue," added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Dispersing Agents Market:

Shift from solvent-based paints to water-based paints

Shift of production hubs from high-cost to low-cost regions

Rising demand for eco-friendly dispersing agents

Shift from solvent-based paints to water-based paints

The paints industry is considered as one of the largest end-users in the global dispersing agents market. The consumers in the industry are shifting from solvent-based paints to water-based paints, owing to its eco-friendly properties.

Shift of production hubs from high-cost to low-cost regions

In the dispersing agents market, regions such as Europe have stringent regulations and high manufacturing costs. As a result, major manufacturers are shifting their production facilities to low-cost regions such as APAC. This helps the suppliers reduce their operational costs.

Rising demand for eco-friendly dispersing agents

Globally, the demand for eco-friendly dispersing agents is increasing due to the growing awareness of the dangers associated with dispersing agents. This shift toward eco-friendly agents will help the suppliers enhance environmental safety and comply with environmental and safety regulations.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

