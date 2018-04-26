

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt faced harsh criticism from Democratic lawmakers on Thursday as he testified before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.



Pruitt was invited to testify to the committee about the EPA's budget, although the questions largely centered on accusations he has abused his position for personal gain and to advance the agendas of his political benefactors.



Committee Ranking Member Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J., went so far as to call Pruitt an 'embarrassment,' 'unfit to hold public office and undeserving of the public trust.'



'Administrator Pruitt has brought secrecy, conflicts of interest and scandal to the EPA,' Pallone said. 'In any other administration, Republican or Democrat, you would be long gone by now.'



The harsh criticism from Democrats comes as Pruitt has come under fire over his alleged connections to lobbyists, excessive spending on security, and taxpayer-funded first-class travel.



Pruitt argued that most of the allegations against him are 'half-truths' and said he welcomed the chance to set the record straight.



'Let's have no illusions about what's really going on here: Those who have attacked the EPA and attacked me are doing so because they want to attack and derail the president's agenda and undermine this administration's priorities,' Pruitt said. 'I'm simply not going to let that happen.'



Pruitt, who has been described as a climate change denier, has led President Donald Trump's efforts to roll back environmental regulations imposed under former President Barack Obama.



Some Republicans on the committee raised concerns about the allegations against Pruitt, while others accused Democrats of political posturing.



'I think this has been a classic display of innuendo and McCarthyism that were seeing too often here in Washington,' said Congressman David McKinley, R-W.V. 'Some just can't resist the limelight, the opportunity to grandstand.'



Trump has stood by Pruitt thus far, although political observers have suggested the president could be swayed by reaction to the EPA chief's performance before the committee.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX