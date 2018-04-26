SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Manganese Sulfate Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of manganese sulfate and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005728/en/

Manganese Sulfate Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The rising demand for EMD and LMD batteries will drive the growth of the global manganese sulfate market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, the automotive industry, especially the electric vehicles segment, is one of the key end-users which will influence the growth of the market," added Anil.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Manganese Sulfate Market:

Breakthrough in manufacturing manganese sulfate from used alkaline batteries

Rising R&D expenditure by suppliers

Drop in production volumes of manganese ore and concentrates

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Breakthrough in manufacturing manganese sulfate from used alkaline batteries

In the manganese sulfate market, the researchers have been able to manufacture raw manganese sulfate from used alkaline batteries that contain manganese and zinc. This process is relatively environmental-friendly, and it does not discharge wastewater into the environment.

Rising R&D expenditure by suppliers

Globally, the suppliers are increasing their spend on R&D to improve their production processes and reduce the overall operational costs. This helps the suppliers reduce their production costs and enhance the negotiation margins for buyers.

Drop in production volumes of manganese ore and concentrates

In recent years, the manganese ore saw a drastic fall in its production. It is primarily because the suppliers tried to control the output to mitigate the relatively low manganese prices. This further helped the suppliers gain higher bargaining power.

View our report snapshot to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Oilfield Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Fatty Acids Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Cobalt Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Dispersing Agents Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005728/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com