FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced its FlexTRADER EMS has notched two award categories Best Automated Trading Platform and Best Alliance or Partnership during this year's Sell-Side Technology Awards luncheon, which was held by WatersTechnology and Waters magazine at the The Andaz London Liverpool Street on April 20.

FlexTRADER was chosen for each award after a careful review by WatersTechnology's senior journalists, headed up by Editor-in-Chief Victor Anderson.

FlexTRADER is a fully customizable execution management system (EMS) with pre-defined trading strategies and tactics for portfolio and single stock trading across all asset classes, including equities, FX, options, futures and fixed income. Used by leading sell-side institutions and program trading desks, the platform facilitates in-bound DMA or algorithmic orders from multiple buy-side institutions via all versions of FIX. It also provides out-of-the-box cross asset trading strategies, global access to broker algorithms, as well as the ability to build proprietary algorithms.

This award is the third time FlexTrade's technology solutions and services have received industry recognition for trading excellence during 2018. Other awards attained include Best Options Trading Platform by Fund Technology and Wall Street Letter on February 7,and Best Trading System at the FStech Awards on March 22.

About FlexTrade Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems, Inc. is the industry pioneer in broker-neutral algorithmic trading platforms for equities, foreign exchange and listed derivatives. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, FlexTrade has a worldwide client base spanning more than 200 buy-side and sell-side firms, including many of the largest hedge funds, asset managers, commodity trading advisors, investment banks and institutional brokers. For more information, visit FlexTrade Systems at www.flextrade.com or follow news of the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/flextrade or LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/flextrade.

