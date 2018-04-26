Sachin Adarkar Joins Renew Financial as General Counsel

Veteran Fintech and Consumer Lending Executive Brings a Wealth of Experience to the Nation's Leading Provider of PACE Financing

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2018 / Renew Financial, the inventor of Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing and a leading provider of financing for home improvements, announced today that Sachin Adarkar has joined the firm as General Counsel. Mr. Adarkar brings to Renew Financial an extraordinary breadth of experience in the mortgage and consumer lending industries. Mr. Adarkar joins Renew Financial from Prosper Marketplace, where he served for more than eight years as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary.

"Sachin's experience and leadership in the fintech and consumer lending industries are unparalleled," said Cisco DeVries, CEO of Renew Financial. "In the months ahead, Sachin will play a key role in guiding our company's growth and the ongoing development of residential PACE financing. We are delighted to welcome him to our team."

Mr. Adarkar joins Renew Financial in its mission to empower business owners and homeowners to increase the efficiency and resilience of their properties. Renew Financial's PACE financing programs make it easier for property owners to afford critical improvements - like energy efficiency, water conservation, seismic upgrades, renewable energy, and hurricane-hardening - and then pay for those improvements over time as a voluntary line item on their property tax bill.

During his 22-year career, Mr. Adarkar has advised numerous technology and financial services companies. Most recently, at Prosper Marketplace, Mr. Adarkar oversaw several aspects of the company's business, including its legal, compliance, government affairs, enterprise risk management, information security and corporate IT functions. In his time at the firm, Mr. Adarkar helped Prosper Marketplace grow from $20 million in annual originations to more than $3.5 billion.

PACE is one of the fastest growing financing industries in the United States. As a free-market, 100% privately financed program, PACE is widely supported for its ability to help property owners improve the efficiency, comfort, and security of their homes. To date, PACE financing has empowered more than 200,000 American families to make critical energy and resilience upgrades. PACE has also created more than 40,000 local jobs and reduced emissions by millions of tons - all without a single dollar of taxpayer funds.

About Renew Financial

Renew Financial Group LLC ("Renew Financial") is one of the nation's leading home improvement financing companies. Renew Financial administers and provides multiple financing products across the country, with programs available in several states, including Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs operating in California and Florida. PACE is a financing tool enabled by state and local governments that provide homeowners and business owners with access to private capital to finance the entire cost of renewable energy, energy efficiency, water conservation, seismic, and wind mitigation upgrades, and then pay for those upgrades on their property tax bill. PACE was named by Scientific American as one of the "top 20 ideas that can change the world." PACE is a job-creating policy tool that enjoys broad support, having been championed in state legislatures and local communities nationwide by business leaders, advocacy organizations and elected officials from both sides of the aisle.

Renew Financial is a pending trademark of Renew Financial Holdings Inc.

SOURCE: Renew Financial