Technavio's latest market research report on the global vaginal odor control product marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006786/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global vaginal odor control product market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global vaginal odor control product market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The rise in product innovations is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The vendors are continuously trying to innovate on products to meet the increasing demand for these products and to sustain in the market. Superabsorbent fiber technology and absence of chemicals are anticipated to attract the attention of consumers toward vaginal odor control products such as pantyliners. For instance, the invention of magnetic pantyliners that have a higher capacity to absorb odor than normal pantyliners has made the product popular among women. Such innovations significantly increase the demand for these products from prospective users. Also, the launch of non-chlorine bleached pantyliners reduced the hazardous impact on vaginal skin.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for pantyliners as one of the key emerging trends in the global vaginal odor control product market:

Rising demand for pantyliners

Sanitary products such as menstrual pads have been in use for long for menstruation and vaginal discharge. But, these products were not ideal for light flow during menstruation that led to the introduction of pantyliners, which are convenient for light discharge and everyday cleanliness and odor control. The popularity of pantyliners has increased among women because of the rising awareness about feminine hygiene and related products.

Scented pantyliners are designed to neutralize odor and provide freshness. They can be used after exercise, during long travel, post-intercourse, and during incontinence. The ability to absorb the bad odor creates demand for pantyliners as it serves dual purposes and reduces the need for intimate washes.

"Sweaty groin areas can produce strong odors as the area has apocrine sweat glands. To contain such odor, pantyliners can be used as they are comfortable to wear and provide its benefits for a long period. Pantyliners are designed to provide freshness throughout the day while maintaining dryness and hygiene. The market has several varieties of pantyliners that are manufactured according to the needs of women," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onhealth and wellness

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global vaginal odor control product market segmentation

This market research report segments the global vaginal odor control product market into the following products (pantyliners and intimate wash) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The pantyliners segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 87% of the market. This product segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

The Americas dominated the global vaginal odor control product market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 42%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas will post steady growth during the forecast period.

Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellness category for the entire month.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006786/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com