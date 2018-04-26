Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2018) - Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (the "Company" or "Leviathan Cannabis") is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Cannabis Compliance Inc. (CCI).

CCI is a cannabis compliance firm offering risk mitigation, due diligence and regulatory compliance for commercial cannabis producers and resellers around the world. It has extensive expertise in regulatory compliance, cultivation/horticulture, security designs/tender, facility designs/build-outs, quality assurance programs, import & export, staff recruitment and financial planning.

Under terms of the agreement, CCI will leverage its extensive network within the cannabis sector to assist in identifying potential acquisitions and commercial opportunities for Leviathan Cannabis and its fully owned subsidiary, Jekyll+Hyde Brand Builders Inc.

This partnership creates reciprocal channel marketing that is mutually beneficial for both parties.

Leviathan Cannabis is also pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Vertex Strategies Inc. ("Vertex") for its investor relations services.

Vertex is a Toronto-based, full service marketing, communications and investor relations firm that supports public companies with a mandate to strengthen their investor relations activities and effectively communicate shareholder value. Ms. Shobana Thaya is the principal of Vertex and has extensive experience in the cannabis space.

Effective April 8, 2018 Vertex will provide its services to Leviathan Cannabis at the base rate of $7,500 per month. Vertex has also been granted 350,000 options to purchase common shares in Leviathan Cannabis (the "Options") at an exercise price of $.50. The Options will vest in equal amounts on a quarterly basis ("Vesting Instalment"), in arrears, over 24 months. The Company has engaged Vertex for an initial term of 24 months, with a minimum term of 3 months, after which the agreement can be terminated at any time by either party providing 30 days notice to the other party. Vertex and its principals act at arm's length to the Company and currently have no direct or indirect interest in the securities of Leviathan Cannabis, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, except as disclosed herein. The agreement and grant of the Options are subject to the approval of the CSE.

About Leviathan Cannabis

Leviathan Cannabis plans on executing a series of strategic acquisitions that extend across all vertical markets both here in Canada and internationally, to support the Company's proprietary brand strategy. This global reach positions the Company to be a leading multi-jurisdictional medical and recreational cannabis enterprise - one that brings together the best cannabis products, brands and expertise from Canada and around the world. Currently, the Leviathan Cannabis portfolio includes Jekyll+Hyde Brand Builders Inc., a cannabis focused, marketing services agency and the Company's fully owned subsidiary.

Please visit www.LeviathanCannabis.com

For more information, contact or Rick Rogers, Chairman, Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. at 416.303.9060 or Jayne Beckwith, COO Jekyll+Hyde Brand Builders Inc. at 416.806.0591

