

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.63 billion, or $3.27 per share. This compares with $0.72 billion, or $1.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.9% to $51.04 billion from $35.71 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.63 Bln. vs. $0.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.27 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q1): $51.04 Bln vs. $35.71 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $51.0 - $54.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX