

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $45.11 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $36.01 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Columbia Sportswear Company reported adjusted earnings of $54.53 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $607.31 million from $543.79 million last year.



Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $54.53 Mln. vs. $36.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $607.31 Mln vs. $543.79 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.27 - $3.37



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX