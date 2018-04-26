

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abaxis Inc. (ABAX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $10.02 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $7.55 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Abaxis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.73 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $67.92 million from $58.20 million last year.



Abaxis Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $67.92 Mln vs. $58.20 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX