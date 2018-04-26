

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $7.42 billion, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $5.49 billion, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $26.82 billion from $23.21 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $7.42 Bln. vs. $5.49 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.95 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q3): $26.82 Bln vs. $23.21 Bln last year.



