

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $660.1 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $652.8 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $6.03 billion from $5.29 billion last year.



Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $6.03 Bln vs. $5.29 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.48 - $2.53



