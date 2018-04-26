

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) announced the company expects 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share between $3.27 and $3.37 (prior between $3.17 and $3.27). The company currently expects 2018 net sales growth of approximately 8.0 to 10.0 percent (prior 5.5 to 7.5 percent), compared with 2017 net sales of $2.47 billion. The company expects non-GAAP net sales growth of approximately 6.5 to 8.5 percent (prior 4.0 to 6.0 percent) which excludes approximately $40 million in net sales associated with the new revenue accounting standard.



First-quarter non-GAAP net income increased 48 percent to $54.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted share. Net sales increased 12 percent (8 percent constant-currency) to a record $607.3 million. Non-GAAP net sales increased 10 percent (7 percent constant-currency) to $599.0 million.



