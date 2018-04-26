

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) released earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $77.9 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $86.1 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $1.03 billion from $0.96 billion last year.



Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.57 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q1): $1.03 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 - 2.80 Full year revenue guidance: $4.3 - $4.4 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX