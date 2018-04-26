

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $646 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $551 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $2.58 billion from $2.34 billion last year.



Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $646 Mln. vs. $551 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.82 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.79 -Revenue (Q1): $2.58 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.



