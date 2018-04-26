

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leucadia National Corp. (LUK) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $124.53 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $281.41 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $2.68 billion from $2.87 billion last year.



Leucadia National Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $124.53 Mln. vs. $281.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q1): $2.68 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX