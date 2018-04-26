

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federated Investors, Inc (FII) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $60.33 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $49.64 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $263.85 million from $273.50 million last year.



Federated Investors, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $60.33 Mln. vs. $49.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.60 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q1): $263.85 Mln vs. $273.50 Mln last year.



