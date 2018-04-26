Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2018) - InvestmentPitch Media would like to invite investors to join them at the annual Global Chinese Financial Forum on Saturday April 28th, 2018, at the Executive Airport Plaza Hotel, located 7311 Westminster Highway, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

For close to 20 years, NAI Interactive has been successfully introducing North American companies to the Chinese investment community, with the current conference showcasing technology and cannabis companies.

The opening address will be presented by Gilbert Chan, President of NAI Interactive www.nai500.com, who will be joined by a surprise representative from the B.C. Government.

The keynote speakers are Manic Eagar, CEO of DigitalFutures B.U.I.L.D., who will discuss opportunities in the latest blockchain applications and technologies, and Joseph Tang, CFA, an investment advisor with BMO Nesbitt Burns, who will address integrating small cap equities into your financial portfolio.

For more details about the speakers and a full list of the presenting companies, please watch this video (view here). If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "GCFF" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMEe1K30RPs

The following is a sample of some of the companies presenting.

BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group (CSE: BIGG) has developed from the ground up a Blockchain agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE, allowing RegTech, law enforcement & government agencies to trace, track and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified, offers a "risk score" for Bitcoin wallets allowing banks, exchanges and eCommerce sites to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: NINE) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical marijuana pursuant to the ACMPR and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Millennial eSports Corp (TSXV: GAME) is a vertically integrated mobile gaming publisher leading a revolution to fuse esports racing and professional motorsport through a global competition model.

This conference will be a little different, in that there will be 3 startup companies making pitches similar to the popular Dragon's Den and Shark Tank TV shows.

In addition to the presenting companies, a number of other companies, including GGX Gold and Naturally Splendid Enterprises will be represented.

Gilbert Chan will close the conference with his take on emerging trends to watch in 2018.

We hope you'll join us in Vancouver on April 28th at the Executive Airport Plaza Hotel.

For more information and to register for this free conference, please visit www.GCFF.ca, or contact Henry Wong by email at henry@nai500.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com