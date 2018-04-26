

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $4.5 billion, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $3.0 billion, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $4.2 billion or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $16.1 billion from $14.8 billion last year.



Intel Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.2 Bln. vs. $3.2 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.87 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $16.1 Bln vs. $14.8 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $16.3 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.85 Full year revenue guidance: $67.5 Bln



