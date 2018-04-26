

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $86.30 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $66.15 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Digital Realty Trust Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $328.54 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.2% to $744.37 million from $550.57 million last year.



Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $328.54 Mln. vs. $221.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.53 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $744.37 Mln vs. $550.57 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.50 - $6.60



