

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled RMB6.69 billion, or RMB18.68 per share. This compares with RMB1.78 billion, or RMB4.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB5.73 billion or RMB16.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.8% to RMB20.91 billion from RMB16.89 billion last year.



Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB5.73 Bln. vs. RMB2.40 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB16.30 vs. RMB6.86 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB20.91 Bln vs. RMB16.89 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB24.91 - RMB26.19



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX