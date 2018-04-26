

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $65.76 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $47.88 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.3% to $572.16 million from $399.32 million last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $65.76 Mln. vs. $47.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.26 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q1): $572.16 Mln vs. $399.32 Mln last year.



