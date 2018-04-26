

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $597 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $378 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $461 million or $1.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $4.69 billion from $4.17 billion last year.



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $461 Mln. vs. $288 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.27 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q1): $4.69 Bln vs. $4.17 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX