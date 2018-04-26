sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Tenaris S.A.: Tenaris Announces 2018 First Quarter Results

Tenaris S.A. / Tenaris Announces 2018 First Quarter Results . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB") and in conformity with IFRS as adopted by the European Union ("EU"). Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Net cash / debt and Free Cash Flow. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.

LUXEMBOURG, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) (BAE:TS) (BMV:TS) (MILAN:TEN) ("Tenaris") today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 in comparison with its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Summary of 2018 First Quarter Results

(Comparison with fourth and first quarter of 2017)

1Q 20184Q 20171Q 2017
Net sales ($ million)1,866 1,589 17%1,154 62%
Operating income ($ million)212 168 26%36 489%
Net income ($ million)235 162 45%206 14%
Shareholders' net income ($ million)235 160 47%205 15%
Earnings per ADS ($)0.40 0.27 47%0.35 15%
Earnings per share ($)0.20 0.14 47%0.17 15%
EBITDA ($ million)354 319 11% 198 79%
EBITDA margin (% of net sales)19.0%20.1% 17.2%

In the first quarter of 2018, sales, which rose 17% quarter on quarter and 62% year on year, were boosted by an exceptional level of shipments for East Mediterranean pipelines and a high level of sales during the peak Canadian drilling season. Earnings per share, operating income and EBITDA continue to recover and benefit from higher absorption of fixed costs although the EBITDA margin was affected by higher raw material costs and lower margins on the East Mediterranean shipments.

During the quarter, we had a further increase of working capital of $364 million, reflecting an increase in receivables associated with a high level of sales towards the end of the quarter. Net cash flow used in operations amounted to $30 million. After capital expenditures of $92 million, our net cash position declined to $557 million at the end of the quarter.

Market Background and Outlook

In the year to date, shale drilling activity in the USA has grown steadily while, in Canada, growth is being affected by takeaway capacity constraints and wider commodity price spreads. In the rest of the world, higher oil prices are leading to a gradual recovery in onshore drilling activity. In Latin America, despite promising results from the reform programs in Brazil and Mexico and further interest in the Vaca Muerta shale play in Argentina, drilling activity has been slow to pick up outside Colombia and the new deepwater play in Guyana.

The full extent of US Section 232 tariffs on steel imports is still unclear but as far as imports of steel pipes are reduced by quotas or the application of the 25% tariff, Tenaris expects to be well placed to increase production at its US domestic facilities.

In the coming quarters, we expect shipments to be lower than the first quarter but sales and margins should benefit from price increases that compensate recent increases in raw material costs. EBITDA and operating income should continue to show growth through the year.

Analysis of 2018 First Quarter Results

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons)1Q 20184Q 20171Q 2017
Seamless 651 59310% 50928%
Welded 285 17167% 74283%
Total 936 76423% 58361%
Tubes1Q 20184Q 20171Q 2017
(Net sales - $ million)
North America807 707 14%477 69%
South America285 296 (4%)203 40%
Europe153 133 15%130 17%
Middle East & Africa456 290 57%230 98%
Asia Pacific66 51 29%46 45%
Total net sales ($ million)1,766 1,478 20%1,085 63%
Operating income ($ million)194 150 29%31 524%
Operating margin (% of sales)11.0%10.1% 2.8%

Net sales of tubular products and services increased 20% sequentially and 63% year on year. In North America sales increased 14% sequentially, reflecting high sales in Canada in the peak drilling season and higher sales in the United States onshore. In South America sales declined 4% sequentially, as slightly higher sales of OCTG in Argentina were offset by lower sales elsewhere. In Europe sales increased 15% thanks to an increase in demand for mechanical pipe and line pipe for power generation and hydrocarbon processing industry. In the Middle East and Africa sales increased 57%, boosted by an exceptional level of shipments of line pipe products for the Zohr project in the East Mediterranean and stable sales elsewhere. In Asia Pacific sales increased 29% thanks to higher shipments throughout the region and particularly in Thailand.

Operating income from tubular products and services amounted to $194 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $150 million in the previous quarter and $31 million in the first quarter of 2017. The sequential increase is a result of an improvement in the margin on higher sales. While during the quarter average selling prices declined 2% (reflecting a mix of products with higher participation of welded line pipe products) and costs of sales remained stable (higher direct cost of sales offset by a positive volume effect on fixed costs), the operating margin improved following the reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales.

Others1Q 20184Q 20171Q 2017
Net sales ($ million)100 111 (10%)68 46%
Operating income ($ million)19 18 2% 5 246%
Operating income (% of sales)18.7%16.5% 7.9%

Net sales of other products and services decreased 10% sequentially but increased 46% year on year. The sequential decrease in sales is mainly related to lower sales of sucker rods.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $350 million, or 18.7% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $344 million, 21.6% in the previous quarter and $294 million, 25.5% in the first quarter of 2017. Sequentially, SG&A declined as a percentage of sales due to a better absorption of fixed costs on higher sales and lower provisions for contingencies and doubtful accounts and the termination of the amortization of intangible assets of our Canadian subsidiary for $13 million.

Financial results amounted to a loss of $8 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a gain of $4 million in the previous quarter and a loss of $4 million in the first quarter of 2017. The loss of the quarter is mainly explained by lower interest results on a lower net cash position and a foreign exchange loss, net of derivatives results, of $7 million, mainly related to the negative impact from Euro appreciation against the U.S. dollar on Euro denominated intercompany liabilities in subsidiaries with functional currency U.S. dollar. The net foreign exchange loss is to a large extent offset in equity, in the currency translation adjustment reserve.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $46 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a gain of $26 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $35 million in the first quarter of 2017. These results are mainly derived from our equity investment in Ternium (NYSE:TX) and Usiminas (BSP:USIM).

Income tax charge amounted to $15 million in the first quarter of 2018, positively affected by currency movements on the tax base used to calculate deferred taxes at our subsidiaries which have the U.S. dollar as their functional currency for $20 million. This compares to an income tax charge of $36 million in the previous quarter and an income tax gain of $47 million in the first quarter of last year positively affected by the effect of the Mexican and Argentine peso revaluation on the tax base used to calculate deferred taxes at our Mexican and Argentine subsidiaries which have the U.S. dollar as their functional currency.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash used in operations during the first quarter of 2018 was $30 million as we had a further increase of working capital of $364 million, reflecting an increase in receivables associated with a high level of sales towards the end of the quarter, compared to a cash generation of $26 million in the first quarter of 2017 and $13 million used in the previous quarter.

Capital expenditures amounted to $92 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $121 million in the previous quarter and $139 million in the first quarter of 2017.

At the end of the quarter, our net cash position amounted to $557 million, compared to $680 million at the beginning of the year.

Conference call

Tenaris will hold a conference call to discuss the above reported results, on April 27, 2018, at 08:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Following a brief summary, the conference call will be opened to questions. To access the conference call dial in +1 877 730 0732 within North America or +1 530 379.4676 Internationally. The access number is "4878327". Please dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The conference call will be also available by webcast at www.tenaris.com/investors (http://www.tenaris.com/investors).

A replay of the conference call will be available on our webpage http://ir.tenaris.com/ or by phone from 12.00 pm ET on April 27th, through 10.59 pm on May 6th, 2018. To access the replay by phone, please dial 855 859 2056 or 404 537 3406 and enter passcode "4878327" when prompted.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Income Statement

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)Three-month period ended March 31,
2018 2017
Continuing operationsUnaudited
Net sales1,866,235 1,153,860
Cost of sales(1,305,506)(823,856)
Gross profit560,729 330,004
Selling, general and administrative expenses(349,634)(294,431)
Other operating income (expense), net1,102 441
Operating income212,197 36,014
Finance Income9,373 12,927
Finance Cost(10,174)(5,938)
Other financial results(7,066)(11,415)
Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax204,330 31,588
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies46,026 35,200
Income before income tax250,356 66,788
Income tax(15,122)47,245
Income for continuing operations235,234 114,033
Discontinued operations
Result for discontinued operations - 91,542
Income for the period235,234 205,575
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent234,983 205,127
Non-controlling interests251 448
235,234 205,575

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)At March 31, 2018 At December 31, 2017
Unaudited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net6,218,278 6,229,143
Intangible assets, net1,635,785 1,660,859
Investments in non-consolidated companies681,323 640,294
Available for sale assets21,572 21,572
Other investments239,600 128,335
Deferred tax assets169,926 153,532
Receivables, net173,4469,139,930 183,3299,017,064
Current assets
Inventories, net2,384,411 2,368,304
Receivables and prepayments, net177,050 143,929
Current tax assets139,506 132,334
Trade receivables, net1,554,949 1,214,060
Other investments999,576 1,192,306
Cash and cash equivalents328,6755,584,167 330,2215,381,154
Total assets 14,724,097 14,398,218
EQUITY
Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent 11,750,621 11,482,185
Non-controlling interests 99,191 98,785
Total equity 11,849,812 11,580,970
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings34,948 34,645
Deferred tax liabilities413,135 457,970
Other liabilities220,085 217,296
Provisions39,031707,199 36,438746,349
Current liabilities
Borrowings970,647 931,214
Current tax liabilities108,847 102,405
Other liabilities208,645 197,504
Provisions31,264 32,330
Customer advances37,424 56,707
Trade payables810,2592,167,086 750,7392,070,899
Total liabilities 2,874,285 2,817,248
Total equity and liabilities 14,724,097 14,398,218

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

Three-month period ended March 31,
(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2018 2017
Cash flows from operating activities Unaudited
Income for the period 235,234 205,575
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization 141,802 162,218
Income tax accruals less payments (24,816)(92,930)
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (46,026)(35,200)
Interest accruals less payments, net 620 (2,460)
Changes in provisions 1,527 (17,838)
Income from the sale of Conduit business - (89,694)
Changes in working capital (363,552)(104,937)
Currency translation adjustment and others 25,644 1,400
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (29,567)26,134
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures (91,938)(138,615)
Changes in advance to suppliers of property, plant and equipment (414)3,503
Proceeds from disposal of Conduit business - 327,631
Loan to non-consolidated companies (250)(9,006)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,484 1,962
Changes in investments in securities 84,616 (48,469)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (6,502)137,006
Cash flows from financing activities
Acquisitions of non-controlling interests - (18)
Proceeds from borrowings 277,711 247,122
Repayments of borrowings (248,041)(385,609)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 29,670 (138,505)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (6,399)24,635
Movement in cash and cash equivalents
At the beginning of the period 330,090 398,580
Effect of exchange rate changes 1,050 3,526
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (6,399)24,635
At March 31, 324,741 426,741

Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures

EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.

EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:

EBITDA= Operating results + Depreciation and amortization + Impairment charges/(reversals).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)Three-month period ended March 31,
20182017
Operating income212,19736,014
Depreciation and amortization141,802162,218
EBITDA353,999198,232

Net Cash / (Debt)

This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and non-current investments less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company's leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.

Net cash/ debt is calculated in the following manner:

Net cash= Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current)+ Non Current Investments - Borrowings (Current and Non-current).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)At March 31,
2018 2017
Cash and bank deposits328,675 427,619
Other current investments999,576 1,613,665
Non Current Investments234,739 316,003
Borrowings(1,005,595)(708,231)
Net cash / (debt)557,395 1,649,056

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance (http://www.investopedia.com/terms/f/financialperformance.asp), calculated as operating cash flow (http://www.investopedia.com/terms/o/operatingcashflow.asp) less capital expenditures (http://www.investopedia.com/terms/c/capitalexpenditure.asp). FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base (http://www.investopedia.com/terms/a/asset-base.asp).

Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:

Free cash flow= Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)Three-month period ended March 31,
2018 2017
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities(29,567)26,134
Capital expenditures(91,938)(138,615)
Free cash flow(121,505)(112,481)

