

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $61 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $248 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 billion or $3.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $5.01 billion from $4.65 billion last year.



Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.12 Bln. vs. $0.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.63 vs. $2.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.29 -Revenue (Q3): $5.01 Bln vs. $4.65 Bln last year.



