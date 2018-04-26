

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $24.5 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $14.1 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported adjusted earnings of $46.2 million or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $181.06 million from $182.18 million last year.



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $46.2 Mln. vs. $38.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q1): $181.06 Mln vs. $182.18 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX