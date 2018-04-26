

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) announced the company has increased its outlook for 2018, incorporating the first quarter performance as well as the improved business travel trends and overall incrementally positive economic activity. Adjusted FFO per diluted share is now projected to range between $2.56 and $2.69, a $0.10 (low ) and $0.08 (high) variance from its prior outlook.



First-quarter adjusted FFO per share was $0.67 compared to $0.54, prior year. Same-Property RevPAR for the quarter fell slightly by 0.2 percent versus 2017 to $195.17. Excluding San Francisco, Same-Property RevPAR rose 0.3 percent versus the prior year.



