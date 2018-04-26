

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $193.63 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $140.21 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $209.20 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $648.60 million from $581.22 million last year.



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $209.20 Mln. vs. $159.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q3): $648.60 Mln vs. $581.22 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.67 - $0.73 Next quarter revenue guidance: $610 - $650 Mln



