Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Expanded Polystyrene Packaging Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the packaging and labeling industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of expanded polystyrene packaging and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005816/en/

Expanded Polystyrene Packaging Procurement Report (Photo: Business Wire)

"The growth of EPS packaging will be driven by emerging markets such as APAC and South America," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, the demand for durable, lightweight, and convenient packaging from end-user segments will influence the category spend," added A Kowshik.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Expanded Polystyrene Packaging Market:

Increasing focus on recycling of EPS packaging

Adoption of EPS packaging across product categories

Increasing availability of biodegradable options to EPS packaging

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Increasing focus on recycling of EPS packaging

In the expanded polystyrene packaging market, innovative end-user applications for recycled EPS are continuing to evolve. The buyers in the market can benefit from the increasing availability of recycling technologies for EPS packaging.

Adoption of EPS packaging across product categories

In recent years, the EPS packaging has grown considerably across a wide range of industries. This is mainly due to its characteristics such as lightweight, thermal insulation, and versatility. The availability of innovative designs and sizes can help the buyers reduce costs.

Increasing availability of biodegradable options to EPS packaging

In the expanded polystyrene packaging market, the packaging is facing intense competition from non-foam and nonpetroleum-based materials. The growing competition can facilitate adherence to environmental protection

Request a sample to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Cosmetics and Perfume Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Plastic Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Nylon Packaging Category-Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global PET Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005816/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com