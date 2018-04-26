Aluf Holdings, Inc. Further Update to Shareholders

HOLLYWOOD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2018 / ALUF HOLDINGS, INC. (www.alufinc.com) (OTC PINK: AHIX), a holding company engaged in mergers and acquisitions in the development and sale of proprietary software, is pleased to announce that the meticulous, disciplined efforts of its management team are yielding substantial progress. According to Glenn W. Milligan, recently named as CEO of AHIX, "We have a clear, long-term plan to create true shareholder value in the burgeoning biometrics vertical. To that end, we are methodically constructing a strong foundation on which this new vision for the AHIX of the future will be built."

Milligan continued, "Our growth formula of identifying and acquiring innovative biometrics companies offering high-demand, proprietary products and services will not be derailed or compromised. Further, the companies AHIX continues to identify and position for acquisition possess nimble entrepreneurial cultures. The AHIX target is not complacent with its accomplishments. Like us, they realize the standard of excellence in the biometrics sector is constantly being raised. So, to meet our acquisition criteria, their commitment to a robust, inventive research and development (R&D) program is non-negotiable. And, their dedication to customer satisfaction is imperative."

"With total confidence, AHIX believes the overall biometric technology and software sector is opportunity-rich, especially in our target areas of security, education, defense, immigration, and the projected exponential growth of the "Internet of Things" sector. The envisioned AHIX service offering will generate rapid expansion in the U.S. and select international markets."

Teresa McWilliams, CFO of AHIX, stated, "We are completing a portfolio of very creative and inspired financing scenarios in conjunction with proven, reputable funding sources. These relationships will facilitate our short-term funding goals for closing on our initial targeted acquisitions, as well as providing ongoing access to capital to drive future mergers and acquisitions." McWilliams further stated, "With the consummation of our current planned acquisition we look forward to beginning the processes of the long-awaited up-listing. We are certain this can be achieved without a reverse stock split as we believe the added value of this, and future acquisitions will strengthen investor confidence".

According to both Milligan and McWilliams, "There will always be external pressures and short term investors with questionable, self-serving agendas and goals. We want to make it clear their bluster and inflammatory rhetoric will not distract nor deter management from its stated, straight-forward mission of achieving honest, sustainable growth for AHIX. Further, any market chatter, rumors or innuendo regarding AHIX's deviation or digression from its stated focus into bizarre business sectors, such as legalized marijuana and/or bitcoin, are pure folly."

In closing, Milligan emphasized, "I deeply appreciate the increasing legions of long-term AHIX investors who embrace our stated goals and business model."

