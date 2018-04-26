sprite-preloader
WKN: A0N9BM ISIN: US10552T1079 Ticker-Symbol: P5Y 
26.04.2018 | 23:20
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 11, 2018 (BRFS)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) who purchased shares between April 4, 2013 and March 2, 2018. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) BRF employees paid bribes to regulators and politicians to subvert inspections in order to conceal unsanitary practices at the Company's meatpacking plants; (ii) the foregoing conduct, when it came to light, would foreseeably subject the Company and its officers to heightened regulatory enforcement and/or prosecution; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, BRF's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until May 11, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/brf-s-a?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE