

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $59.30 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $51.82 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $703.35 million from $601.32 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.99 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q1): $703.35 Mln vs. $601.32 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.99 to $1.04



