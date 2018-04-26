Yahsat Set to Acquire Stake in UAE-Based Satellite Operator Thuraya

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Yahsat signs an agreement to purchase a majority stake in Thuraya to create a global powerhouse in fixed and mobile satellite services

The acquisition will further expand Yahsat ' s satellite solutions portfolio and provide the platform necessary to explore the potential growth opportunities that Thuraya brings

The acquisition further enhances the UAE's position as a key player in the global space industry

Today, Yahsat, a leading satellite operator based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the mobile satellite services operator Thuraya, also based in the UAE, subject to final pre-closing conditions being met.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600865/Thuraya_Telecommunications_Company_Logo.jpg )



The acquisition of the UAE's first home grown satellite operator, Thuraya, will significantly expand Yahsat's current satellite solutions portfolio for both commercial and government verticals, as well as its global footprint.

The acquisition will set Yahsat on a new phase of growth, with Thuraya bringing 20 years of innovation and experience in the mobile satellite services market along with a rich portfolio of products and services complimented by a renowned brand.

Thuraya's two satellites, serving over 140 countries, will join the Yahsat fleet, expanding the group's satellite fleet to five. The combination of geostationary satellites operating in the C, Ka, Ku and L-bands will jointly cover Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South America, and Asia, providing a broad range of Fixed and Mobile Satellite Services spanning voice and data communications to both commercial and government sectors.

The transaction is expected to close after customary conditions have been met and regulatory approvals have been obtained. The tender process will start shortly to offer current shareholders the option to participate in this sale.