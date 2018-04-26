

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $134.26 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $116.76 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Verisign Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $132.08 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $299.29 million from $288.61 million last year.



Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $132.08 Mln. vs. $118.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.07 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $299.29 Mln vs. $288.61 Mln last year.



