

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.55 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $14.02 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.54 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $267.30 million from $245.15 million last year.



OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $16.54 Mln. vs. $16.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.86 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q3): $267.30 Mln vs. $245.15 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 - $3.69 Full year revenue guidance: $1.065 - $1.095 Bln



