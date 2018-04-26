

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $110.13 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $87.82 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $132.55 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $591.63 million from $514.20 million last year.



Resmed Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $132.55 Mln. vs. $100.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.92 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q3): $591.63 Mln vs. $514.20 Mln last year.



