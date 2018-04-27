

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $23.06 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $23.51 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $25.63 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $130.34 million from $127.29 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $25.63 Mln. vs. $25.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.71 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q1): $130.34 Mln vs. $127.29 Mln last year.



