

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Smartphone shipments in China have significantly declined in the first quarter of 2018, according to a report from research firm Canalys.



According to the report, smartphone shipments in China suffered their biggest ever decline in first quarter, down by more than 21% annually to 91 million units.



Eight of the top 10 smartphone vendors were hit by annual declines, with Gionee, Meizu and Samsung dropping to less than half of their respective first quarter 2017 shipments.



Market leader Huawei, including Honor, was able to grow shipments by a modest 2%, maintaining its lead and consolidating its market share to about 24% by shipping over 21 million smartphones.



Shipments of second-placed Oppo and third-placed Vivo shipments dropped by 10% to 18 million and 15 million respectively.



Xiaomi was the only company to improve its shipments by double-digit margin of 37% to 12 million units, thus overtaking Apple to take fourth place.



'The level of competition has forced every vendor to imitate the others' product portfolios and go-to-market strategies,' said Canalys Research Analyst Mo Jia.



'But the costs of marketing and channel management in a country as big as China are huge, and only vendors that have reached a certain size can cope. While Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi must contend with a shrinking Chinese market, they can take comfort from the fact that it will continue to consolidate, and that their size will help them last longer than other smaller players.'



