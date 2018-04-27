

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $205 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $281 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $162 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $920 million from $846 million last year.



Southwestern Energy Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $162 Mln. vs. $87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q1): $920 Mln vs. $846 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX